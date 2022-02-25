Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,170,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,483 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dell Technologies worth $121,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 809.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,605,000 after buying an additional 2,024,171 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,255 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,429,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,232,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.48.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

