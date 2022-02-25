Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $119.61 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.18% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $119,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $609.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.46. The stock has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total value of $4,745,174.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,128 shares of company stock valued at $13,618,055. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.