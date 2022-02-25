Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $93.62 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,950 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.42% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $93,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $96,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $598.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $648.61 and a 200-day moving average of $724.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $547.22 and a 52-week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

