JB Capital LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 254,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,678,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 3.3% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 110.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after acquiring an additional 78,472 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $11,821,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,652,000 after acquiring an additional 33,902 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $1,082,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,063,185 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.82. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

