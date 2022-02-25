JB Capital LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,601 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $46.92. The stock had a trading volume of 679,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,213,918. The company has a market cap of $212.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

