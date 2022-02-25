JB Capital LLC Invests $3.10 Million in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after acquiring an additional 440,222 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 54,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 38.5% during the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 25,599 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $44.90. The company had a trading volume of 29,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

