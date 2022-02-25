JB Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,933 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $65.40. The stock had a trading volume of 127,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,564. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.07. The company has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.