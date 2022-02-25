JB Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 17,805 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 96,903 shares worth $8,470,538. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.52. The stock had a trading volume of 208,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,562,009. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.64. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 85.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

