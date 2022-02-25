JB Capital LLC Takes $2.58 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $523,687,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after buying an additional 1,357,667 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,030,000 after buying an additional 1,199,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Erste Group downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,837 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,091,324. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.22 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $572.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.