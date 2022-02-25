JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

JD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA increased their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.27.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $70.91 on Thursday. JD.com has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $98.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. QVT Financial LP increased its position in shares of JD.com by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 65,548 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its position in shares of JD.com by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of JD.com by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.