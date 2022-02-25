Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €16.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AIXA. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($25.57) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.00 ($26.14).

Shares of AIXA stock opened at €17.50 ($19.89) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.63. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €14.82 ($16.84) and a fifty-two week high of €26.60 ($30.23). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.58.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

