Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush downgraded Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.51.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.57. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $77.13 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $106,700,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $47,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

