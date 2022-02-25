Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTC:SOHVF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTC:SOHVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
OTC SOHVF opened at $26.52 on Monday.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile
