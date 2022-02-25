Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

EQNR has been the topic of several other reports. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bernstein Bank cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.15.

EQNR opened at $31.12 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 19.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

