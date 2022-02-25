Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

GLPEY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.00 ($13.64) to €13.00 ($14.77) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.77.

Shares of GLPEY stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

About Galp Energia, SGPS (Get Rating)

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.