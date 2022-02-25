Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LOW. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $213.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.66. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

