JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) to Issue $4.50 Dividend

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.
Shares of JG Boswell stock opened at $1,001.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,002.76 and a 200 day moving average of $965.91. JG Boswell has a fifty-two week low of $645.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1,040.00.
JG Boswell Company Profile (Get Rating)
