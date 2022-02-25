JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) to Issue $4.50 Dividend

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Shares of JG Boswell stock opened at $1,001.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,002.76 and a 200 day moving average of $965.91. JG Boswell has a fifty-two week low of $645.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1,040.00.

Get JG Boswell alerts:

JG Boswell Company Profile (Get Rating)

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JG Boswell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JG Boswell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.