Joao Da Costa Simoes Sells 3,180 Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 3,180 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.80, for a total transaction of C$247,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at C$444,704.80.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$74.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 8.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$72.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$102.09. Equitable Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$60.06 and a 52 week high of C$84.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 8.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQB shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$88.50 price objective on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.69.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

