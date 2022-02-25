Johnny Trotter Buys 2,000 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $118,050.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $50,940.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $46.06 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. StockNews.com downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

