Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.
JNJ stock traded up $7.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.32. 298,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,093,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
