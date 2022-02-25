Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $7.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.32. 298,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,093,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.