Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 4,545 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.14, for a total value of $1,241,421.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MORN opened at $267.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $350.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

