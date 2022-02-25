JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target to GBX 1,600

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($23.12) to GBX 1,600 ($21.76) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STJ. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,765 ($24.00) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.85) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.33) to GBX 1,900 ($25.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,656.11 ($22.52).

Shares of STJ stock opened at GBX 1,374 ($18.69) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,165 ($15.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.70). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,589.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,584.49.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

