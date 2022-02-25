JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $365.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

NYSE:HD opened at $313.24 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $372.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

