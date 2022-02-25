JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lowered by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,569,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

