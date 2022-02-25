JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 570 ($7.75) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HSBA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.26) to GBX 484 ($6.58) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($8.02) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.39) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 575 ($7.82) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 538.08 ($7.32).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 513.70 ($6.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 507.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 443.89. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.87) and a one year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.71). The firm has a market cap of £104.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

