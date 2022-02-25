JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 9.4% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $39,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $135,000.

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,832,851 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58.

