Julie L. Tyler Sells 462 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ABT opened at $118.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

