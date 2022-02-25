Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) PT Raised to CHF 65

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 64 to CHF 65 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JBAXY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

JBAXY stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.