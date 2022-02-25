Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of KAI opened at $187.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.66. Kadant has a one year low of $162.43 and a one year high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.09 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Kadant will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,573 shares of company stock valued at $563,579 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kadant by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,792,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kadant by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

