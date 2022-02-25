Karyn Baylis Acquires 15,000 Shares of Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) Stock

Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN – Get Rating) insider Karyn Baylis bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,500.00 ($22,661.87).
The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.34.
Elanor Investors Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
