KBR (NYSE:KBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of KBR from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.71.

KBR opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.16. KBR has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KBR will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in KBR by 9,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in KBR by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA increased its position in KBR by 37.7% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

