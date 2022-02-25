Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Garmin by 123.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Garmin by 139.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $110.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.76. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

