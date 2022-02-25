Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 3,196 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after buying an additional 1,837,111 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 226.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after buying an additional 1,519,258 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after buying an additional 560,583 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,117,000 after buying an additional 519,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $241,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $7,307,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,626 shares of company stock worth $20,369,583. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $128.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.92. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.