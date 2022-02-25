Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $513,000 Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 25,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 34.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 524,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 135,322 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 32.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $2,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.11.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

