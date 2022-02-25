Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $580,000 Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,698 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $369.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $312.42 and a one year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.75%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.20.

About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

