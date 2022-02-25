Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Waters by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Waters by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Waters by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Waters by 293.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $312.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.45. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $258.91 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

