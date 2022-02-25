Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 6,344 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 14,248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,478,000 after buying an additional 24,296 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,333,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 886,686 shares of company stock valued at $83,663,860 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.68. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $104.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.