Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $211,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,498 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,479 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 9,000.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 89,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 918,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 147,692 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,201 shares of company stock worth $14,435,389 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.32. 433,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,828,730. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.87.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

