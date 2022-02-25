Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.99 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) will post $2.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $13.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $13.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.31 billion to $13.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,460,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,790,950. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.93. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,019. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 37,944 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,632,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,252,000 after purchasing an additional 658,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

