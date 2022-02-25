Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.630-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Shares of KEYS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.37. The stock had a trading volume of 29,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,509. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.52 and its 200 day moving average is $180.28. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $129.09 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.69.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,411 shares of company stock worth $38,795,210 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 752.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,318 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,133,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

