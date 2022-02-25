Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) will post sales of $408.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $408.04 million and the lowest is $408.00 million. Kforce posted sales of $363.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $72.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.16. Kforce has a 1 year low of $49.89 and a 1 year high of $81.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Kforce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA acquired a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $8,185,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Kforce by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,002,000 after buying an additional 60,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

