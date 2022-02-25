Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given New C$25.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KMP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$27.00 target price for the company. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$24.75 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.95.

Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$17.77 and a one year high of C$24.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.59%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

