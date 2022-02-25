Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

NYSE:KRP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 28,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,730. The stock has a market cap of $944.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

