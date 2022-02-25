Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of KC opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $65.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.32.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $374.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,564,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,385,000 after buying an additional 54,229 shares during the period. BSN Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth about $7,043,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 101,818 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

