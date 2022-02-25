Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,281 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

IEI traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,209. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $124.59 and a one year high of $132.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

