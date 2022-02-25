Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,591. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.36 and its 200-day moving average is $163.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

