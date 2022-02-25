Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $7.62 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.22. 211,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,838,739. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.71 and its 200 day moving average is $168.42. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $182.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

