Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $9.01 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.60.

Shares of ADI traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,278. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.46. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.79%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

