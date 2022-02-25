Kirk G. Nielsen Purchases 26,659 Shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) Director Kirk G. Nielsen bought 26,659 shares of CVRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $211,139.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 20.42 and a quick ratio of 20.03. CVRx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVRX. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in CVRx during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVRx during the second quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVRx during the second quarter valued at about $3,334,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in CVRx during the second quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in CVRx during the second quarter valued at about $299,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

