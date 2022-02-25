Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) to post sales of $163.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.00 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $69.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 135.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $662.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $658.29 million to $667.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $691.65 million, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $703.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

KRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRG opened at $21.91 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $23.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.